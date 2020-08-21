UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sees Ceasefire Statements By Conflicting Parties In Libya As Positive News - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:20 PM

EU Sees Ceasefire Statements by Conflicting Parties in Libya as Positive News - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the cessation of hostilities by the warring parties in Libya "positive news" and called for compliance with these obligations.

The speaker of the parliament sitting in eastern Libya, Aguila Saleh, issued a statement on Friday, in which he called for a truce in the country and expressed hope for security in the city of Sirte to be ensured by police.

The head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, also announced on Friday an immediate ceasefire and the suspension of all military operations throughout the country.

"Important and positive news coming from #Libya on a ceasefire and the resumption of a political process. Crucial now that all parties stand by their statements. All Libyans deserve a political solution and the return to stability and peace," Borrell said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Twitter Libya All From Government

Recent Stories

Pre-Production Model of Aurus Komendant SUV to Be ..

13 minutes ago

Farah to be high-profile London Marathon pacemaker ..

13 minutes ago

'Credible reports' of Greece pushing back migrants ..

13 minutes ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 14 Iranians for Al ..

13 minutes ago

US coronavirus cases are falling but challenges pe ..

13 minutes ago

Mets-Yankees games postponed after COVID-19 positi ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.