EU Sees Ceasefire Statements by Conflicting Parties in Libya as Positive News - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the cessation of hostilities by the warring parties in Libya "positive news" and called for compliance with these obligations.

The speaker of the parliament sitting in eastern Libya, Aguila Saleh, issued a statement on Friday, in which he called for a truce in the country and expressed hope for security in the city of Sirte to be ensured by police.

The head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, also announced on Friday an immediate ceasefire and the suspension of all military operations throughout the country.

"Important and positive news coming from #Libya on a ceasefire and the resumption of a political process. Crucial now that all parties stand by their statements. All Libyans deserve a political solution and the return to stability and peace," Borrell said on Twitter.