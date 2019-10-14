UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sees Direct Security Threat From Consequences Of Turkey's Operation In Syria- Mogherini

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

EU Sees Direct Security Threat From Consequences of Turkey's Operation in Syria- Mogherini

The European Union sees "direct threat" from the consequences of Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The European Union sees "direct threat" from the consequences of Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

"We see as one of the most immediate consequences of this military activities in the northeast of Syria the fact that Daesh [Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia] could re-find its breathing space inside this territory, it worries us enormously.

This is a direct security threat to the European Union," Mogherini said after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs council.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey European Union From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, ..

3 minutes ago

3rd All Sindh "Azadi Kashmir" Kyokushinn Champions ..

1 minute ago

Sindh blessed with prayers of Sufi Saints: Governo ..

1 minute ago

Rouhani Says Iran Emerged as Stronger Player in Gl ..

1 minute ago

Committee expresses dismay over non implementation ..

1 minute ago

Security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam H ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.