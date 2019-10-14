- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:30 PM
The European Union sees "direct threat" from the consequences of Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday
"We see as one of the most immediate consequences of this military activities in the northeast of Syria the fact that Daesh [Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia] could re-find its breathing space inside this territory, it worries us enormously.
This is a direct security threat to the European Union," Mogherini said after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs council.