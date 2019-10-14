The European Union sees "direct threat" from the consequences of Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The European Union sees "direct threat" from the consequences of Turkey 's military operation in northeastern Syria , EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

"We see as one of the most immediate consequences of this military activities in the northeast of Syria the fact that Daesh [Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia] could re-find its breathing space inside this territory, it worries us enormously.

This is a direct security threat to the European Union," Mogherini said after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs council.