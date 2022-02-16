EU Sees 'Encouraging Signs' in Situation Around Ukraine - Borrell

The European Union sees "encouraging signs" on the security crisis in Europe, but it is also concerned about recent events including Moscow's actions, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The European Union sees "encouraging signs" on the security crisis in Europe, but it is also concerned about recent events including Moscow's actions, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"There are encouraging signs, but also very much worrisome events. Like the vote in the Duma asking Putin to recognize the independence of the two, let's say, republics in the Donbass," top EU diplomat said speaking in front of the European Parliament.

Borrell also said that the European Union should keep up with the dual track approach towards Russia, preparing European capacity to respond in case of escalation of situation around Ukraine and showing the EU's readiness to negotiate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, also stated the need for the EU to "stay vigilant" in the current situation.

"Let us stay vigilant. Despite yesterday's news, NATO has not yet seen signs of any Russian troop reduction," Von der Leyen said.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea where Russian personnel participated in military drills.

Ukraine and several Western countries have been accusing Russia of military build-up along the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation of invasion. Russia has rejected these accusations. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not threatening anyone but was being threatened. Moreover, Russia warned Western counterparts supplying lethal weaponry to Ukraine that the latter could use it against the breakaway parts of the Donbas region.