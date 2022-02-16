UrduPoint.com

EU Sees 'Encouraging Signs' In Situation Around Ukraine - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 08:05 PM

EU Sees 'Encouraging Signs' in Situation Around Ukraine - Borrell

The European Union sees "encouraging signs" on the security crisis in Europe, but it is also concerned about recent events including Moscow's actions, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The European Union sees "encouraging signs" on the security crisis in Europe, but it is also concerned about recent events including Moscow's actions, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"There are encouraging signs, but also very much worrisome events. Like the vote in the Duma asking Putin to recognize the independence of the two, let's say, republics in the Donbass," top EU diplomat said speaking in front of the European Parliament.

Borrell also said that the European Union should keep up with the dual track approach towards Russia, preparing European capacity to respond in case of escalation of situation around Ukraine and showing the EU's readiness to negotiate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, also stated the need for the EU to "stay vigilant" in the current situation.

"Let us stay vigilant. Despite yesterday's news, NATO has not yet seen signs of any Russian troop reduction," Von der Leyen said.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea where Russian personnel participated in military drills.

Ukraine and several Western countries have been accusing Russia of military build-up along the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation of invasion. Russia has rejected these accusations. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not threatening anyone but was being threatened. Moreover, Russia warned Western counterparts supplying lethal weaponry to Ukraine that the latter could use it against the breakaway parts of the Donbas region.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Vote Threatened European Union Vladimir Putin Independence Border From Top

Recent Stories

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Andr ..

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

50 seconds ago
 German, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers May Di ..

German, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers May Discuss Minsk Agreements in Muni ..

53 seconds ago
 EU Leaders Plan to Hold Urgent Informal Meeting on ..

EU Leaders Plan to Hold Urgent Informal Meeting on Ukraine on Thursday - EU Coun ..

54 seconds ago
 WHO-sponsored 'Mask Wearing Campaign' starts in AJ ..

WHO-sponsored 'Mask Wearing Campaign' starts in AJK

56 seconds ago
 LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls ..

LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls industry

4 minutes ago
 Railway team wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

Railway team wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>