UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sees Fast Fix To German Court Setback On Virus Fund

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

EU sees fast fix to German court setback on virus fund

The EU expressed hope on Monday that a shock decision by Germany's Constitutional Court to halt ratification of a 750-billion-euro ($885-billion) coronavirus recovery fund would not delay it for long

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU expressed hope on Monday that a shock decision by Germany's Constitutional Court to halt ratification of a 750-billion-euro ($885-billion) coronavirus recovery fund would not delay it for long.

The European Commission, which designed the recovery fund, said it stood by its historic stimulus plan and insisted its "legality was in order".

The commission "remains confident" that the "court will decide swiftly" on the case, an EU spokesman told reporters.

Following approval by both the upper and lower house of parliament in Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had been due to sign off on the fund to complete Germany's formal ratification process on Friday.

But five individuals filed a challenge, prompting the court to decide that the ratification "shall not be executed pending the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the temporary injunction application".

Ratification by member states would give Brussels new powers -- known as "own resources" -- to raise funds to repay pooled debt independently from the EU's national governments.

"It's crucial that the own resources decision is rapidly approved by all member states in particular in light of the challenges due to the Covid 19 pandemic," the spokesman said.

So far, 16 of the 27 member states have ratified the plan.

The EU's goal is to have the approval process completed "by the end of the second quarter of this year" so that the first payments from the fund can begin, the spokesman added.

Alongwith French President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel had sketched out the fund last year, which eventually was agreed by the EU's 27 members in December as part of a 1.8-trillion-euro budget up to 2027.

The move to offer loans and outright grants to EU countries hit hardest by the pandemic, such as Italy, smashed long-held stereotypes of Germany as a "frugal" country staunchly opposed to taking responsibility for others' debt.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Germany Brussels Italy Angela Merkel December All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

30 seconds ago

Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX ..

31 seconds ago

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

13 minutes ago

14 held over illegal gas decanting, selling of fir ..

33 seconds ago

Toddler survives Myanmar airstrike that killed fat ..

35 seconds ago

Culprits involved in Hareem's killing to be brough ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.