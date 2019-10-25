Brussels does not see any problem with the desire of the Uzbek authorities to hold accession talks with both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the same time, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian said Friday

NUKUS (Uzbekistan) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Brussels does not see any problem with the desire of the Uzbek authorities to hold accession talks with both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the same time, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian said Friday.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has previously said that Uzbekistan's EAEU aspirations may complicate the country's accession to the WTO.

Commenting on the US commerce ministry's statement, Burian said that the bloc did not see any obstacles for Uzbekistan to enter both organizations.

The EU official also added that Brussels hoped Uzbekistan's accession to the EAEU would comply with the WTO regulations.

Burian is participating in the international conference under the auspices of the United Nations entitled "Aral Sea Area - Environmental Innovations and Technologies Zone" held in Nukus in Uzbekistan on October 25.

Tashkent is mulling the possibility of joining the EAEU, but no specific decisions have been made yet. At the same time, the country hopes to sign the free trade area agreement with the bloc by the end of 2021.