EU Sees North Korean Missile Launches As International Threat - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Recent ballistic missile launches conducted by North Korea threaten international and regional security, EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles toward the Sea of Japan, which are believed to have been short-range ballistic missiles.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) repeated missile launches, most recently on 27 January, are a threat to international and regional peace and security and go against international efforts to resume dialogue and engage in actions to help the country's people," Massrali said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that North Korea must comply with obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions and called on the republic "to cease destabilizing actions and respond constructively to the readiness for dialogue" with the United States and South Korea.

Massrali said the European Union is ready to support any diplomatic process, and called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea conducted at least four ballistic missile launches earlier this month, including tests of allegedly hypersonic missiles.