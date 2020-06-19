UrduPoint.com
EU Sees Possible Israeli Annexation Of Palestinian Lands As Int'l Law Violation - Borrell

Fri 19th June 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Israel's annexation of part of the Palestinian territories in the West Bank would violate international law, do damage to the two-state solution, and jeopardize Israel's relations with the European Union, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"Our position is clear ... There is a strong majority of countries that continue supporting ... the two-state solution, based on international parameters, and considering that annexation, any annexation, would be against international law. Consequently, we strongly urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decisions that could lead to annexation of any part of the occupied Palestinian territory," Borrell said.

Borrell added he had had an opportunity to express these views in his phone conversations with Israel's new foreign and defense ministers.

"This [annexation] would constitute a serous violation of the international law," Borrell noted.

While the 27 EU member states had agreement on the matter during their meeting in March in Geneva, "unhappily, unanimity was not found on this same issue" at the latest Foreign Affairs Council, the foreign policy chief noted.

Borrell expressed the belief that the annexation could cause "real damage" to the prospects of a two-state solution, and could also have a negative effect on regional stability, and Israel's relations with both Arab states and the European Union.

