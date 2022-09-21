UrduPoint.com

EU Sees Putin's Mobilization Announcement As Further Escalation - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

EU Sees Putin's Mobilization Announcement as Further Escalation - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization announcement signals Moscow's readiness to escalate conflict in Ukraine and threatens international world order, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin announced the partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine. He also voiced support for referenda on joining Russia announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine. The Russian leader accused the west of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means at its disposal if its territorial integrity is threatened.

"This announcement, this mobilization, partial mobilization, together with the confirmation of the referenda, this is a clear signal to the entire international community, especially during this crucial weak in the General Assembly in the United Nations in New York, this is a clear signal to them that he is only interested in further advancing and continuing his destructive war, which had already so many bad consequences worldwide," Stano said during a briefing.

The spokesman described Putin's words as an attack against the main pillars on the world order such as the UN Charter and the international law.

Commenting on Putin's words about nuclear threat, Stano urged the international community to pressure Moscow and added that the world leaders are discussing possible response.

"This is a very dangerous nuclear gamble and the international community should be united in exercising the necessary pressure on Putin to stop such reckless behavior.

As I said earlier this is something that is being discussed currently in the UN General Assembly in New York by political leaders from the world," Stano said.

The EU supports and will support Kiev in its right to defend Ukrainian territorial integrity using any legal means, Stano said, adding that the outcome of referenda in Donbas and other Russia-controlled regions would not change the fact that these regions are "legally part of Ukraine."

"We stand by Ukraine, we support Ukraine's legitimate right to defend itself, the nation, the people of Ukraine and the territorial integrity of the country within its internationally recognized borders. So, whatever the outcome of this sham, illegal referenda would be, these regions will be still legally part of Ukraine and Ukraine has every right to make everything necessary within the limits of the international law to restore the control of the legitimate Ukrainian state on these territories," Stano added.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR. LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Threatened Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence New York February September All From

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

58 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.