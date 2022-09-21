(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization announcement signals Moscow's readiness to escalate conflict in Ukraine and threatens international world order, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin announced the partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine. He also voiced support for referenda on joining Russia announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine. The Russian leader accused the west of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means at its disposal if its territorial integrity is threatened.

"This announcement, this mobilization, partial mobilization, together with the confirmation of the referenda, this is a clear signal to the entire international community, especially during this crucial weak in the General Assembly in the United Nations in New York, this is a clear signal to them that he is only interested in further advancing and continuing his destructive war, which had already so many bad consequences worldwide," Stano said during a briefing.

The spokesman described Putin's words as an attack against the main pillars on the world order such as the UN Charter and the international law.

Commenting on Putin's words about nuclear threat, Stano urged the international community to pressure Moscow and added that the world leaders are discussing possible response.

"This is a very dangerous nuclear gamble and the international community should be united in exercising the necessary pressure on Putin to stop such reckless behavior.

As I said earlier this is something that is being discussed currently in the UN General Assembly in New York by political leaders from the world," Stano said.

The EU supports and will support Kiev in its right to defend Ukrainian territorial integrity using any legal means, Stano said, adding that the outcome of referenda in Donbas and other Russia-controlled regions would not change the fact that these regions are "legally part of Ukraine."

"We stand by Ukraine, we support Ukraine's legitimate right to defend itself, the nation, the people of Ukraine and the territorial integrity of the country within its internationally recognized borders. So, whatever the outcome of this sham, illegal referenda would be, these regions will be still legally part of Ukraine and Ukraine has every right to make everything necessary within the limits of the international law to restore the control of the legitimate Ukrainian state on these territories," Stano added.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR. LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.