EU Sees Sabotage In Gas Pipe Leaks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 08:23 PM

The EU said Wednesday that leaks from two Russia-Germany undersea gas pipelines appeared to be "a deliberate act", as Moscow said it would call for a UN Security Council meeting over the incident

The three outflows from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have sent natural gas prices soaring, exacerbating an energy crunch in Europe as it stands on the threshold to winter and fanning geopolitical tensions.

Methane gas from the leaks are bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea close to Denmark and Sweden in discharges expected to last for a week, until depletion of the gas in the pipelines.

Europe has alleged the leaks are from sabotage, and fossil fuel-rich Norway boosted security at its installations in response.

They "are not a coincidence," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. "All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act.

" He warned: "Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response." Suspicion has focused on Russia, which has cut gas supplies to Europe in retaliation for severe Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

But the Kremlin hit back, saying it was "stupid and absurd" to accuse Russia of causing the leaks and calling instead for President Joe Biden to answer whether the US was behind them.

The Kremlin said it would ask for the United Nations Security Council to convene "in connection with provocations" over the pipeline.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel have both also blamed the Nord Stream leaks on sabotage, as have leaders of several European countries.

Michel tweeted that they "appear to be an attempt to further destabilise energy supply to EU".

He added: "Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to pay."

