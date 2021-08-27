UrduPoint.com

EU Sends 125 Tonnes Of Emergency Humanitarian Aid To Haiti

Fri 27th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The European Union is sending more than 125 tonnes of emergency aid to humanitarian organizations active in Haiti to assist the relief efforts to mitigate the earthquake that hit the country earlier this month, the European Commission said on Friday.

"At this critical time, the EU continues to support people in Haiti who are suffering the consequences of the terrible disaster that hit the country. Medical assistance, shelter and access to water are urgent needs that cannot be left unheard. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the EU and its partners, together with the Haitian authorities, vital assistance is being delivered to help the people of Haiti to survive this challenging time," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement released on Friday.

One of the cargo planes will land in Port-au-Prince on Friday and another one is expected in the coming days. The humanitarian aid includes medical equipment, medicines, water, sanitation and hygiene items, the statement said.

Many countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Venezuela have already sent humanitarian missions to Haiti, but up to 650,000 Haitians still require emergency assistance, according to the country's authorities.

