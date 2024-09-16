EU Sends Back-up To Portugal To Fight Forest Fires
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Portugal on Monday received pledges of support from its European partners as it battled northern forest fires that have injured a dozen firefighters, local authorities said.
A string of blazes that broke out over the weekend in the Aveiro region have injured 12 firefighters, including two seriously, and forced around 70 local residents to flee, according to the civil protection authority.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X, formerly Twitter, that four states were already responding after Portugal -- which owns about 30 water bomber planes and helicopters -- called on European countries to send reinforcements.
"We are urgently mobilising eight firefighting planes via our Civil Protection Mechanism to help local first responders. I thank France, Greece, Italy and Spain for their rapid reaction. This is EU solidarity at its best," said von der Leyen.
Around 2,300 were battling 26 fires on Monday, with the country placed on alert from Saturday to Tuesday evening because of high temperatures and strong winds.
The risk level varied from "very high" to "highest" depending on the region.
"The situation is not out of control, but it is very complex. Today will be a difficult day, and so will tomorrow," said national civil protection commander Andre Fernandes.
One firefighter died Sunday while taking a break from efforts to contain the fire near Oliveira de Azemeis, south of the city of Porto, the interior ministry said Monday.
Further to the south, at least two homes were burned in two villages in the Albergaria-a-Velha area, said mayor Antonio Loureiro.
"We already have houses in flames at the moment," he told Portuguese news agency Lusa.
Two other homes were destroyed in Cabeceiras de Basto, in the district of Braga, local authorities said.
Traffic has been halted on three motorways in the area, police said.
Drivers were told not to try to get to Aveiro.
"That is the best way to not to put lives at risk," said mayor Vitor Ribero.
Portugal has seen less wildfires than usual so far this year.
Some 10,300 hectares (25,500 acres) were lost to the flames by the end of August -- a third of what was destroyed last year, and seven times less than the average over the last decade.
Lisbon has upped fire prevention funding ten-fold and doubled the budget to fight wildfires since deadly blazes in 2017 claimed hundreds of lives.
Scientists say human-caused fossil fuel emissions are increasing the length, frequency and intensity of global heatwaves, raising the risk of wildfires.
The Iberian peninsula is particularly vulnerable to global warming, with heatwaves and drought exposing the region to blazes.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From World
-
Toll hits 17 as Storm Boris lashes central Europe48 seconds ago
-
Boeing cuts spending amid strike, considers furloughs57 seconds ago
-
Secret Service 'needs more help' after apparent Trump assassination bid: Biden3 hours ago
-
Storm Boris unleashes central Europe flooding, toll hits 153 hours ago
-
Portugal asks for European back-up to fight forest fires3 hours ago
-
Russia evacuates border villages in Kursk region3 hours ago
-
French YouTuber hits peak with Everest documentary4 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza as Hamas vows to keep up fight4 hours ago
-
Amb. Tarar highlights Holy Prophet's teachings of peace, justice5 hours ago
-
Bombshell as France's Breton slams door on EU commission5 hours ago
-
Shanghai cleans up after strongest storm in decades hits Chinese megacity5 hours ago
-
Polish PM announces $260 mn in aid for storm-affected areas5 hours ago