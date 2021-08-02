UrduPoint.com

EU Sends Help To Turkey As Wildfire Toll Reaches Eight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:34 PM

EU sends help to Turkey as wildfire toll reaches eight

The European Union sent help to Turkey on Monday and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people and put pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Marmaris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The European Union sent help to Turkey on Monday and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people and put pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The wildfires tearing through the resort regions of Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts have destroyed huge swathes of pristine forest and forced the evacuation of panicked tourists from their hotels.

But they have also exposed Erdogan -- facing an election in two years that could extend his rule into a third decade -- to a new round of criticism over his seemingly sluggish and out-of-touch response.

The Turkish leader came under especially strong criticism over the weekend for tossing bags of tea to locals while touring one of the most badly-affected regions under heavy police escort.

The government has also disclosed that it had no firefighting planes in its inventory and had to rely on foreign help to battle the flames.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked Brussels on Monday for sending a plane from Croatia and two from Spain.

The European Union said it "stands in full solidarity with Turkey at this very difficult time" -- a message designed to show goodwill after more than a year of heated disputes.

Firefighters on Monday also battled local blazes on the Greek island of Rhodes in the Aegean as well as parts of Italy and Spain.

Fanned by soaring temperatures and strong winds -- with experts saying that climate change increases both the frequency and intensity of such blazes -- EU data show this year's fire season has been significantly more destructive than most.

Related Topics

Election Fire Police Turkey European Union Brussels Spain Italy Croatia Tayyip Erdogan From Government

Recent Stories

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

7 minutes ago
 Indonesia's Polii earns badminton redemption with ..

Indonesia's Polii earns badminton redemption with women's doubles gold

2 minutes ago
 KPL matches to be held as per schedule: Shehryar A ..

KPL matches to be held as per schedule: Shehryar Afridi

2 minutes ago
 Turkey beat Russians in women's volleyball to comp ..

Turkey beat Russians in women's volleyball to complete Olympic group stage

2 minutes ago
 Afghan airstrikes kill 15 Taliban militants in nor ..

Afghan airstrikes kill 15 Taliban militants in northern Samangan province

2 minutes ago
 PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fru ..

PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fruits: Farrukh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.