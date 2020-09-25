UrduPoint.com
EU Sends Mission To Talk To Venezuela Parties

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

The EU has sent a small mission to Venezuela to hold talks with the government and opposition to try to make upcoming elections free and fair, a spokeswoman said Friday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The EU has sent a small mission to Venezuela to hold talks with the government and opposition to try to make upcoming elections free and fair, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Two senior officials from the EU's diplomatic service travelled to Caracas for meetings as part of international efforts to help solve Venezuela's rolling political crisis.

Venezuela is set to hold parliamentary elections on December 6, but European and Latin American countries from the International Contact Group (ICG) have refused an invitation from President Nicolas Maduro to send observers, saying the polls will not be free or fair.

