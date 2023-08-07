EU Sends Observers to Maldives' Presidential Election - EEAS

The European Union Election Observation Mission will oversee the presidential election in the Maldives next month, the EU External Action Service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The European Union Election Observation Mission will oversee the presidential election in the Maldives next month, the EU External Action Service said on Monday.

"In response to an invitation from the Maldivian authorities, the European Union has deployed a mission to observe the 9 September 2023 presidential election," a statement read.

EU observes will be assessing the election's compliance with both domestic legislation and international standards of democratic elections, the statement read.

They will provide an "informed, comprehensive and impartial analysis of the entire electoral process," it added.

The mission is led by Spanish member of European Parliament Nacho Sanchez Amor. Its nine "core members" arrived in the Maldives on July 31 and another eight "long-term observers" will arrive later this week to be deployed to local Constituencies on August 13. Sixteen more "short-term observers" will join the mission closer to the election day.