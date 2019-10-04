UrduPoint.com
EU Sends Over $13Mln To Ukraine For Public Administration Reform - Mission

Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:47 PM

Brussels has sent as much as 12 million euros ($13.2 million) to Kiev to support public administration reform in the country, the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Brussels has sent as much as 12 million Euros ($13.2 million) to Kiev to support public administration reform in the country, the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine said on Friday.

"EU just made a payment of 12M to the UA state budget to support the Public Administration Reform ... EU supports the reform also by sharing knowledge and best practices. #MovingForwardTogether," the delegation wrote on Twitter.

Matti Maasikas, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, said that administrative reform was one of the main steps "to truly transform Ukraine," according to the delegation.

Brussels has been providing financial aid to Kiev since the conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in 2014. For example, in September 2018, Ukraine and the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding on providing macro-financial assistance of up to 1 billion euros in the form of medium- and long-term loans to Kiev. For its part, Ukraine must implement certain reforms, including those aimed at fighting corruption.

