MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The European Union on Monday sent "another strong signal" of support to Belorussians by imposing new sanctions against the government, European Council President Charles Michel said.

"Today the EU sends another strong signal of support to the people of Belarus by imposing further restrictive measures.

Our message to the regime cannot be misunderstood: Release all political prisoners. Stop further repression. Start an inclusive national dialogue," Michel tweeted.