EU Sends Ukraine Further Non-Refundable $13Mln To Reform Governance - Kiev

EU Sends Ukraine Further Non-Refundable $13Mln to Reform Governance - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Ukraine has received an installment of 11.5 million Euros ($13 million) in non-refundable assistance from the European Commission to conduct public administration reforms, the Ukrainian government said on its website on Tuesday.

In December of 2016, the European Union launched a program pursuing to stimulate a reform of public administration in Ukraine, committing to contribute a total of 77.6 million euros by 2022.

"Ukraine has obtained a fourth tranche from the European Commission in the amount of EUR 11.5 million under the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the European Union on financing the program 'Support to Comprehensive Reform of Public Administration in Ukraine,'" the statement read.

Kiev highlighted that the funds were non-refundable and would go towards financing the spending of the Ukrainian state budget's general fund.

The statement also outlined the criteria that Ukraine had to meet to receive the money. This included "sufficient progress" in implementing its Public Administration Reform Strategy, implementation of a sound macroeconomic policy focused on sustainability, progress in implementing a revised development strategy for the public finance management system, and progress in public access to timely, complete and high-quality budget information.

In May, the European Commission earmarked 500 million euros in macro-financial assistance (MFA) for Ukraine, taking the total amount of assistance since 2014 to 3.8 billion euros, the largest amount the EU has disbursed to any single partner country.

