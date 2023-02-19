UrduPoint.com

EU Sends Weapons To Ukraine As Conflict Poses Challenge To Bloc's Security - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell argues that the European Union is supplying weapons to Ukraine as the conflict constitutes an "existential" challenge to the bloc's own security.

"We are arming Ukraine because this war is a challenge for our security, an existential challenge for Europe," Borrell said at a panel on European security architecture at the Munich Security Conference.

Western countries, including numerous European nations, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022.

In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

In February, Ukraine's government started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to direct involvement of US and NATO in the conflict.

