EU, Serbia, Kosovo Establish Joint Monitoring Committee to Advance Ohrid Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Union, Serbia and Kosovo have established a Joint Monitoring Committee to closely follow the implementation of the EU-proposed Ohrid agreement on normalization of relations, the EU Diplomatic Service said on Tuesday.

"The EU, as the Facilitator of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, together with Kosovo and Serbia, as parties to the Dialogue on normalisation of their relations, have today established a Joint Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of the Agreement on the path to normalisation between Kosovo and Serbia and its Implementation Annex," the diplomatic service said in a statement.

The statement specified that Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, will chair the committee. Agron Bajrami, the Kosovar ambassador in Brussels, will represent Pristina and Petar Petkovic, the Serbian chief negotiator, will represent Belgrade.

Brussels will host regular meetings of the newly-established committee. The first meeting, which will take place after the next High-level Dialogue Meeting planned for May 2, will finalize and agree upon the committee's terms of references, according to the statement.

On February 27, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell published the full text of the European Union's proposal, which contains clauses on the mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations. In March, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held 12-hour talks in the North Macedonian town of Ohrid on Borrell's plan.

As part of the plan, the EU and US leaders also insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities complete with autonomy rights in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

In 2008, Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia, however this is still not recognized by Belgrade. In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill. Tensions have been simmering on the border since mid-2022, escalating several times into road blockages in northern Kosovo and belligerent rhetoric on both sides.