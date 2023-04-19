UrduPoint.com

EU, Serbia, Kosovo Establish Joint Monitoring Committee To Advance Ohrid Agreement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 01:30 AM

EU, Serbia, Kosovo Establish Joint Monitoring Committee to Advance Ohrid Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Union, Serbia and Kosovo have established a Joint Monitoring Committee to closely follow the implementation of the EU-proposed Ohrid agreement on normalization of relations, the EU Diplomatic Service said on Tuesday.

"The EU, as the Facilitator of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, together with Kosovo and Serbia, as parties to the Dialogue on normalisation of their relations, have today established a Joint Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of the Agreement on the path to normalisation between Kosovo and Serbia and its Implementation Annex," the diplomatic service said in a statement.

The statement specified that Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, will chair the committee. Agron Bajrami, the Kosovar ambassador in Brussels, will represent Pristina and Petar Petkovic, the Serbian chief negotiator, will represent Belgrade.

Brussels will host regular meetings of the newly-established committee. The first meeting, which will take place after the next High-level Dialogue Meeting planned for May 2, will finalize and agree upon the committee's terms of references, according to the statement.

On February 27, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell published the full text of the European Union's proposal, which contains clauses on the mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations. In March, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo leader Albin Kurti held 12-hour talks in the North Macedonian town of Ohrid on Borrell's plan.

As part of the plan, the EU and US leaders also insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities complete with autonomy rights in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

In 2008, Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia, however this is still not recognized by Belgrade. In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill. Tensions have been simmering on the border since mid-2022, escalating several times into road blockages in northern Kosovo and belligerent rhetoric on both sides.

Related Topics

European Union Road Brussels Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian February March May Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

46 minutes ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

2 hours ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

2 hours ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

2 hours ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

2 hours ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.