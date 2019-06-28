EU, Serbia Open New Chapter of Accession Negotiations - Press Release

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The European Union and Serbia have opened a new chamber of accession talks devoted to financial services, the European Council said in a press release on Thursday.

"The tenth meeting of the Accession Conference with Serbia at Ministerial level was held today in Brussels to open negotiations on Chapter 9 - Financial services. With today's Conference, 17 negotiation chapters have now been opened for negotiations out of a total of 35, of which 2 chapters have already been provisionally closed. Further Accession Conferences will be planned, as appropriate, in order to take the process forward in the second half of 2019," the statement said.

Serbia has received a full candidate status from the European Union in 2012, while the accession talks started in 2014. So far, only two out of 31 chapters, the conditions for membership in the bloc, have been closed, while 17 of them have now been opened. Despite the aspirations to join the European Union, Serbia does not plan to become a member of NATO, as it adheres to a policy of strict military neutrality.