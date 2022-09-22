EU Set to Approve New Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions - Borrell

The EU is set to unveil a new list of targets for anti-Russian sanctions, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The EU is set to unveil a new list of targets for anti-Russian sanctions, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We will approve a new package of sanctions, although we have already done almost everything possible," Borrell told reporters.

He did not provide a timeframe nor the list of potential targets.

"I cannot tell their Names now," he said.

Borrell expressed confidence that European sanctions are very effective. He noted that two thirds of Russian commercial planes cannot fly and almost all car-producing factories stopped because of the lack of the equipment coming from Europe.

EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said earlier on Thursday that the volume and type of new sanctions by the EU against Russia are not determined yet.