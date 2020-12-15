EU Set to Enhance Fight Against Hybrid Threats, Disinformation Amid Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Tuesday called for intensifying efforts to shield the bloc from hybrid threats, including disinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with students earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed disinformation and the rise in conspiracy theories, including those around the novel coronavirus, qualifying them as an attack on Europe's fact-based mindset and calling for studying the phenomenon and its links to social media.

"The Council acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic makes the EU and its member states more vulnerable to hybrid threats. Such threats include the increased spread of disinformation and manipulative interference. Addressing such threats, in particular malicious cyber activities, disinformation and threats to economic security, requires a comprehensive approach involving effective cooperation and coordination," the press release said.

The council tasked the commission and top diplomat Josep Borrell to further step up the response at EU level, given "the economic and societal damage, as well as the possible damage to public health, caused by disinformation and the malign use of newly emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence."

The two are also mandated to "play an active role in addressing pan-European vulnerabilities," including with regard to security of supply chains.

The commission, in turn, should come up with "additional transparency requirements for online platforms" to tackle disinformation, according to the council.