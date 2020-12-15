UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Set To Enhance Fight Against Hybrid Threats, Disinformation Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

EU Set to Enhance Fight Against Hybrid Threats, Disinformation Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Tuesday called for intensifying efforts to shield the bloc from hybrid threats, including disinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with students earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed disinformation and the rise in conspiracy theories, including those around the novel coronavirus, qualifying them as an attack on Europe's fact-based mindset and calling for studying the phenomenon and its links to social media.

"The Council acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic makes the EU and its member states more vulnerable to hybrid threats. Such threats include the increased spread of disinformation and manipulative interference. Addressing such threats, in particular malicious cyber activities, disinformation and threats to economic security, requires a comprehensive approach involving effective cooperation and coordination," the press release said.

The council tasked the commission and top diplomat Josep Borrell to further step up the response at EU level, given "the economic and societal damage, as well as the possible damage to public health, caused by disinformation and the malign use of newly emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence."

The two are also mandated to "play an active role in addressing pan-European vulnerabilities," including with regard to security of supply chains.

The commission, in turn, should come up with "additional transparency requirements for online platforms" to tackle disinformation, according to the council.

Related Topics

Attack Europe Social Media German European Union Angela Merkel From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

1 minute ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

46 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.