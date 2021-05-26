UrduPoint.com
EU Sets 10 Priorities To Tackle Organized Crime In Next Four Years

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:52 PM

EU Sets 10 Priorities to Tackle Organized Crime in Next Four Years

The Council of the EU on Wednesday adopted conclusions that set the 2022-2025 EU priorities to tackle serious and organized crime through the European multidisciplinary platform against criminal threats (EMPACT)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Council of the EU on Wednesday adopted conclusions that set the 2022-2025 EU priorities to tackle serious and organized crime through the European multidisciplinary platform against criminal threats (EMPACT).

"Within the EMPACT framework, EU member states, agencies and other actors will work closely together to address these key criminal threats, using tools such as law enforcement training and joint operational actions to dismantle criminal networks, their structures and business models," the Council said in a statement.

Based on the serious and organized crime threat assessment presented by Europol in 2021, member states have outlined ten priorities which are aimed at identifying and combating criminal networks, cyberattacks, human trafficking, child abuse, migrant smuggling, drugs trafficking, fraud, economic and financial crimes, organized property crime, environmental crimes, and firearms trafficking.

Adding to these priorities, the Council also aims to address falsified documents as it is a crucial enabler for many crimes.

EMPACT, which is an intelligence-led EU initiative, was set up to tackle the main criminal threats that the EU is facing. The initiative was first implemented from 2012-2013, after which two fully-fledged 4-year cycles between 2014-2017 and 2018-2021 were implemented. In March 2021, the Council adopted conclusions on the permanent continuation of EMPACT as a crucial instrument for operational cooperation to fight severe and organized international crime.

At the end of each cycle, an independent evaluation is carried out to assess its implementation and outcome to feed into the next cycle.

