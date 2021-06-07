UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sets Up $20Bln Fund To Facilitate Green Energy Transition

Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:21 PM

EU Sets Up $20Bln Fund to Facilitate Green Energy Transition

The Council of the European Union has agreed to establish a 17.5 billion euro ($21 billion) fund to support "fair and inclusive" transition toward green energy across the EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Council of the European Union has agreed to establish a 17.5 billion euro ($21 billion) fund to support "fair and inclusive" transition toward green energy across the EU.

"The success of the European Green Deal rests on us mitigating the consequences for those most affected by the decarbonisation of the economy. The Just Transition Fund will provide much needed support to companies and workers at local level, so that we can combat climate change together as a Union, leaving no one behind," Nelson de Souza, Portuguese planning minister, said in a statement.

The fund is one of the measures adopted by the EU as part of its plan to achieve 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050.

Priority will be given to the countries and territories that need help with phasing out the use of coal or oil and transforming heavily polluting industries. The fund will mostly facilitate investments in small- and medium-sized businesses, including start-ups, and the creation of new firms.

Nuclear energy and fossil fuel projects will not be covered by the fund.

Related Topics

European Union Oil Nelson Euro Gas Billion

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

40 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

41 minutes ago

EU Citizens in UK Worried as Deadline for Applicat ..

14 minutes ago

SU chalks out a plan to compensate academic loss, ..

14 minutes ago

About Half of US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Compl ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.