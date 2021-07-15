UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Shares Over 3Mln COVID-19 Shots With 3rd Countries Via Civil Protection Mechanism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

EU Shares Over 3Mln COVID-19 Shots With 3rd Countries Via Civil Protection Mechanism

The European Union has shared over 3 million COVID-19 vaccines with third countries via the bloc's civil protection mechanism, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The European Union has shared over 3 million COVID-19 vaccines with third countries via the bloc's civil protection mechanism, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

"With the latest offers from EU member states this week, the commission has so far supported the sharing of over 3 million COVID-19 vaccines to third countries via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," the spokesperson said.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is one of the tools that has been instrumental in providing support to countries requesting assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. Through the mechanism, the EU assists in coordinating and financing the delivery of vaccines, medical and protective equipment, and other material across Europe and the world.

"Several such [vaccine-distribution] operations have already concluded, including to Cape Verde, Serbia, and Suriname, and many are still ongoing ... including to Albania, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Taiwan, Tunisia, and Ukraine," the official added.

To date, EU member states have pledged over 159 million vaccine doses to countries outside the bloc through the COVAX-global initiative, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, or bilaterally.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe European Union Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Bhutan Tunisia Serbia Suriname Cape Verde Macedonia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Top Nigerian university sends students home over v ..

1 minute ago

Emissions From Global Power Sector to Rise as Rene ..

1 minute ago

Relief for public: Prime Minister approves Rs 5.40 ..

1 minute ago

Imran Khan internationalizes Kashmir issue : Ali A ..

1 minute ago

WHO Committee Advises Countries Not to Require Pro ..

50 minutes ago

Resources being utilized to maintain law & order i ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.