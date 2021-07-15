EU Shares Over 3Mln COVID-19 Shots With 3rd Countries Via Civil Protection Mechanism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The European Union has shared over 3 million COVID-19 vaccines with third countries via the bloc's civil protection mechanism, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

"With the latest offers from EU member states this week, the commission has so far supported the sharing of over 3 million COVID-19 vaccines to third countries via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," the spokesperson said.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is one of the tools that has been instrumental in providing support to countries requesting assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. Through the mechanism, the EU assists in coordinating and financing the delivery of vaccines, medical and protective equipment, and other material across Europe and the world.

"Several such [vaccine-distribution] operations have already concluded, including to Cape Verde, Serbia, and Suriname, and many are still ongoing ... including to Albania, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Taiwan, Tunisia, and Ukraine," the official added.

To date, EU member states have pledged over 159 million vaccine doses to countries outside the bloc through the COVAX-global initiative, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, or bilaterally.