EU shifts on defence -- and concedes maybe 'Macron was right'

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As EU capitals line up behind the message that Europe must guarantee its own security, French President Emmanuel Macron could be forgiven for thinking... "I told you so".

It is a message Macron has repeatedly drummed home since coming to power in 2017: Europe must be more self-sufficient on defence and break free from dependence on the United States.

Today, his stance is being largely vindicated as President Donald Trump seeks a rapprochement with Russia and makes it clear Washington will not indefinitely underwrite Europe's security.

Macron is one of a long line of French leaders to be wary of US pre-eminence in NATO. France, which like Britain has its own nuclear arsenal, has since Charles de Gaulle was leader in the 1960s been more sceptical of the United States.

Now that European capitals are reaching a consensus that the United States may not be a reliable partner, many are also conceding -- with varying degrees of reluctance -- that "Macron was right," in the words of one diplomat.

The bloc's 27 leaders gave the European Commission approval at a summit Thursday to press ahead with plans to mobilise hundreds of billions of Euros to boost Europe's defences as a bulwark against Russia.

And a sea change is taking place in Germany, Europe's number one economy, which has suggested strict EU spending rules should be changed to allow more long term defence expenditure. Such talk from Berlin would have been unthinkable a year ago.

"Many European capitals have to learn -- what we have done in several decades -- in only a few weeks," Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told France Inter radio Thursday.

"The risk for us French is to appear as being a little chauvinistic and a little 'we told you so'," he conceded.

France's sense of vindication has -- indeed -- drawn pushback too.

"Apparently some people have time to gloat about being right. The rest of us are busy making things right for Ukraine," quipped one EU diplomat.

"It is not so much a question of who said it first and, in any case, many European leaders have spoken in recent years about strengthening European defence and security," another diplomat told AFP.