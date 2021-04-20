UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Shortages Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Due To Insufficient Production Of Serum - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:03 PM

EU Shortages of AstraZeneca Vaccine Due to Insufficient Production of Serum - Reports

The recent shortfalls in AstraZeneca vaccine supplies to the European Union have been traced back to insufficient production of one of the drug's components, the serum, by a European subcontractor, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing the findings of a EU investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The recent shortfalls in AstraZeneca vaccine supplies to the European Union have been traced back to insufficient production of one of the drug's components, the serum, by a European subcontractor, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing the findings of a EU investigation.

According to the news outlet, only one of the company's European subcontractors was fulfilling its serum production contract with AstraZeneca. The plant in the Netherlands, on the other hand, was reportedly producing insufficient amounts of the drug substance to be included in the application for approval with European regulators as of December.

These serum shortages forced AstraZeneca to turn to its US plant in Maryland to make up the difference, Politico said. The report found that the US-produced serum was used in as much as 50% of the vaccines filled in vials in three of the AstraZeneca plants Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands responsible for the EU supplies.

However, the investigators concluded that AstraZeneca's increased imports of the drug substance from the US, and additional purchases from South Korea and China, would not be enough to help the company fulfill its commitments, the news outlet stated.

"According to our knowledge, the firm AstraZeneca is not able to honor the quantities defined in the contract with the European Commission and with the schedule defined at the origin," the inspectors were cited as saying by the Politico.

No further information on the exact amounts of serum shipped to the EU by the US or on the next deliveries is available, the news outlet noted.

The report also stressed that the relationship between the EU and the UK has not been reciprocal as London has not shared any amount of the drug substance with Brussels, Politico added.

In the first quarter of the year, AstraZeneca delivered 30 million doses of the vaccine instead of the scheduled 100 million to the EU. The company plans to ship another 70 million doses in the second quarter, totaling 100 million doses by July, in contrast with the contract 300 million doses.

Related Topics

China European Union Company Brussels London Italy United Kingdom Belgium South Korea Netherlands July December From Million

Recent Stories

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 24 hours

3 minutes ago

Big crowd and drone-delivered trophy kick off Chin ..

3 minutes ago

11 boys schools in Attock fails to achieve enrollm ..

3 minutes ago

UK Atomic Authorities Award $4.2Mln In Contracts F ..

3 minutes ago

ADC ensures monitoring of markets

12 minutes ago

Secretary Irrigation inspects Sasta Bazaar at Kurr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.