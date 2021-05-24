EU Should Avoid Discrimination When Opening Borders for COVID-19 Passports - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The reopening of EU borders in light of the introduction of COVID-19 certificates should not lead to discrimination against people whose immunity was obtained from vaccination with "non-Western" drugs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the national Argumenty i Fakty newspaper on Monday.

The European Commission is considering to ease entry for people who received COVID-19 vaccines approved by either the EU regulator or the World Health Organization.

"For our part, we remind our colleagues from the EU that any steps they take must be non-discriminatory and take into account the existence of anti-coronavirus vaccines of 'non-Western' origin," Lavrov said.

The Russia minister also noted that the final say on whether to allow travelers from third countries to cross the EU border belongs to EU member states, many of which are "extremely interested" in resuming the tourism with Russia.

Lavrov also said that the compatibility of EU certificates with analogs in other countries was an item of ongoing negotiations.

The EU plans to introduce the so-called green digital coronavirus passports set to confirm vaccination, recovery or a negative test. The European Parliament and European Council have already reached a preliminary agreement on the introduction of these certificates in the bloc that will be voted on by the parliamentary committee on civil liberties on May 26. A final vote on the issue will be held during the committee's plenary session from June 7-10.