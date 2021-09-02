Brussels should take into consideration the future actions and decisions of the new Afghan government when building relations therewith, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Brussels should take into consideration the future actions and decisions of the new Afghan government when building relations therewith, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We have to shape our relations with Afghanistan, including developments of relations and cooperation with the new government, depending on the path followed by the new authorities," Borrell told a press conference after an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Slovenia.

He called on EU member states to join forces and boost the common capacity and will to act, saying that the crisis in Afghanistan demonstrated the "deficiencies in our strategic autonomy.

"

"What has happened to Afghanistan will be exploited by anti-Western actors and that is why we have to step up our integrated approach combining military, civilian development and diplomatic efforts," Borrell said.

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan on August 15. The radical movement is expected to announce a new government on Friday.