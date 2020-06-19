UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Should Be Ready For No-Deal Brexit By End Of 2020 - European Parliament President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:38 PM

EU Should Be Ready for No-Deal Brexit by End of 2020 - European Parliament President

The European Union has to be ready for a scenario where the United Kingdom leaves in the end of 2020 without securing a comprehensive agreement with Brussels, settling issues such as trade and fisheries, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The European Union has to be ready for a scenario where the United Kingdom leaves in the end of 2020 without securing a comprehensive agreement with Brussels, settling issues such as trade and fisheries, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Friday.

The parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution rejecting any trade deal which does not contain so-called common standards in areas such as labor regulations, state aid, and environmental protection. It also accused the UK of cherry-picking.

"While we should remain optimistic, we also need to be realistic and make sure we are prepared in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

We are on the verge of making some important decisions. We hope that the governments echo our support for the Commission's proposals," Sassoli said in his speech to the European Council.

The UK officially left the EU on January 31, 2020, and is currently going through a transition period lasting until December 31, 2020. Until then, London and Brussels will be trying to negotiate further arrangements, tackling various several sensitive topics. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it clear that he intends to negotiate strictly within the set period even if it means leaving the EU without an agreement.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels London David United Kingdom Brexit January December 2020 Event Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

41 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

52 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

Western Russophobic Attempts at Rewriting WWII His ..

3 minutes ago

India using molestation, arrest of women as weapon ..

3 minutes ago

OHCHR Says China's Hong Kong Anti-Sedition Law Mus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.