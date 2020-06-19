EU Should Be Ready for No-Deal Brexit by End of 2020 - European Parliament President

The European Union has to be ready for a scenario where the United Kingdom leaves in the end of 2020 without securing a comprehensive agreement with Brussels, settling issues such as trade and fisheries, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The European Union has to be ready for a scenario where the United Kingdom leaves in the end of 2020 without securing a comprehensive agreement with Brussels, settling issues such as trade and fisheries, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Friday.

The parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution rejecting any trade deal which does not contain so-called common standards in areas such as labor regulations, state aid, and environmental protection. It also accused the UK of cherry-picking.

"While we should remain optimistic, we also need to be realistic and make sure we are prepared in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

We are on the verge of making some important decisions. We hope that the governments echo our support for the Commission's proposals," Sassoli said in his speech to the European Council.

The UK officially left the EU on January 31, 2020, and is currently going through a transition period lasting until December 31, 2020. Until then, London and Brussels will be trying to negotiate further arrangements, tackling various several sensitive topics. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it clear that he intends to negotiate strictly within the set period even if it means leaving the EU without an agreement.