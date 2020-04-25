UrduPoint.com
EU Should Boost Relocation Of Vulnerable Asylum Seekers From Greece Amid COVID-19 - UNHCR

Sat 25th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) EU nations should more actively relocate unaccompanied children and other most vulnerable asylum seekers from Greece to help avert coronavirus outbreaks in overcrowded migration centers, the UN Refugee Agency's (UNHCR) spokesperson in Greece told Sputnik in an interview.

"European countries and EU institutions must boost Greece's response in ensuring the immediate protection of those most at risk through continued resources, capacity in the country and by sharing the responsibility through expedited relocations of unaccompanied children and other vulnerable people," Stella Nanou said.

She, in particular, commended Luxembourg and Germany that relocated 12 and 49 unaccompanied children from the Greek islands last week. The UNHCR, she added, coordinated these efforts between the Greek authorities, the European Commission and international organizations.

"We would like to encourage more Member States to step forward and commit to the reception of unaccompanied children and other very vulnerable profiles from Greece, as a concrete and tangible measure of solidarity and responsibility sharing in Europe," Nanou stated.

As of Friday, Greece has recorded 2,490 cumulative coronavirus cases, including 130 deaths. Unlike in many countries in Europe, daily new cases in Greece rarely surpass two-digit numbers. On Tuesday, however, the country reported that 148 asylum seekers living in a migrant hotel in the southern town of Kranidi and two staff had tested positive for the virus.

No infections have so far been reported among asylum seekers on the islands, according to the UNHCR.

