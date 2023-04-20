UrduPoint.com

EU Should Buy Ukraine Grain At Initial Price, Supply To Developing States For Free- Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 11:37 PM

In the current situation of an oversupply of Ukrainian grain and food on the EU market, it would be more fair for the European Union to buy this grain at its initial price and supply it to countries in need free of charge, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"I heard that the European Commission offers to compensate for losses, allocating, if I am not mistaken, 100 million Euros ($109 million).

But, probably, it would be more fair to buy cheap Ukrainian grain at its initial price and supply it free of charge to the poorest countries that need food," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.

