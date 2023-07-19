Open Menu

EU Should Chip In For Accommodating Ukrainian Refugees - Polish Opposition Leader

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

EU Should Chip In for Accommodating Ukrainian Refugees - Polish Opposition Leader

The European Union should compensate Poland for accommodating Ukrainian refugees, as Warsaw has been using its taxpayer money while countries like Turkey have received billions from Brussels, the leader of the Polish People's Party, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The European Union should compensate Poland for accommodating Ukrainian refugees, as Warsaw has been using its taxpayer money while countries like Turkey have received billions from Brussels, the leader of the Polish People's Party, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said on Wednesday.

The latest data shows around 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees, mainly women and children, live in Poland.

"The European Union pays billions of Euros to keep refugees from coming to Europe, so that they stay in Turkey. We avoided a humanitarian catastrophe, we performed a miracle, and I believe that the European Union � as Poland is part of the European Union � should chip in for this. Not only the Polish government, not only the Polish taxpayer, but the European one too," Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polish broadcaster RMF.

The politician noted that the EU should acknowledge Poland's contribution and start financing the migration policies related to refugees not only from the middle East and Africa but also Ukraine.

"It's not just hospitality. We share our taxes � access to social benefits, kindergartens, schools and so on. If the EU talks about introducing migration solutions, then it cannot turn a blind eye to what Poland and the Poles have done, to the 1.5 million Ukrainians who came to Poland and live here," he said.

In June, the European Union reached an agreement on a migration policy reform after years of negotiations. Under the new mandatory "solidarity mechanism," member states must admit an assigned number of refugees or pay 20,000 euros ($21,700) per person into an EU refugee fund. Poland was one of the two nations, along with Hungary, that opposed the plan. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chairman of the Ruling Law and Justice party, announced that Poland would hold a referendum on the scheme.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Turkey European Union Brussels Warsaw Poland Hungary Middle East Money June Women From Government Refugee Agreement Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within ..

Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within stipulated time

6 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala as his wife approa ..

Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala as his wife approaches LHC against his detention

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 85.77 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 85.77 points

5 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 76 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 76 paisa against US Dollar

5 minutes ago
 Canada's British Columbia Ports Resume Strike Afte ..

Canada's British Columbia Ports Resume Strike After Tentative Deal Collapses

8 minutes ago
Ukraine Imports Over $30Bln Worth of Goods Since S ..

Ukraine Imports Over $30Bln Worth of Goods Since Start of 2023 - Customs

8 minutes ago
 Morocco Wants to Cooperate With Russia in Pharmaco ..

Morocco Wants to Cooperate With Russia in Pharmacology, Cybersecurity - Official

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to be tried in special court over alleg ..

Imran Khan to be tried in special court over alleged cypher conspiracy

23 minutes ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Arab, ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Arab, Islamic nations on new Hijri Y ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues retirement of Dr. Abdullah Su ..

Sharjah Ruler issues retirement of Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Naqbi

47 minutes ago
 UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministe ..

UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministers’ meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World