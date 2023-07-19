EU Should Chip In for Accommodating Ukrainian Refugees - Polish Opposition Leader

The European Union should compensate Poland for accommodating Ukrainian refugees, as Warsaw has been using its taxpayer money while countries like Turkey have received billions from Brussels, the leader of the Polish People's Party, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The European Union should compensate Poland for accommodating Ukrainian refugees, as Warsaw has been using its taxpayer money while countries like Turkey have received billions from Brussels, the leader of the Polish People's Party, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said on Wednesday.

The latest data shows around 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees, mainly women and children, live in Poland.

"The European Union pays billions of Euros to keep refugees from coming to Europe, so that they stay in Turkey. We avoided a humanitarian catastrophe, we performed a miracle, and I believe that the European Union � as Poland is part of the European Union � should chip in for this. Not only the Polish government, not only the Polish taxpayer, but the European one too," Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polish broadcaster RMF.

The politician noted that the EU should acknowledge Poland's contribution and start financing the migration policies related to refugees not only from the middle East and Africa but also Ukraine.

"It's not just hospitality. We share our taxes � access to social benefits, kindergartens, schools and so on. If the EU talks about introducing migration solutions, then it cannot turn a blind eye to what Poland and the Poles have done, to the 1.5 million Ukrainians who came to Poland and live here," he said.

In June, the European Union reached an agreement on a migration policy reform after years of negotiations. Under the new mandatory "solidarity mechanism," member states must admit an assigned number of refugees or pay 20,000 euros ($21,700) per person into an EU refugee fund. Poland was one of the two nations, along with Hungary, that opposed the plan. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chairman of the Ruling Law and Justice party, announced that Poland would hold a referendum on the scheme.