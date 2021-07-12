UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Should Consider 5th Set Of Sanctions Against Belarus - Vilnius

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

EU Should Consider 5th Set of Sanctions Against Belarus - Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union should consider the fifth set of sanctions against Belarus, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a doorstop interview ahead of the EU's foreign affairs council meeting in Brussels.

"For my country today, the most important issue is the unprecedented migration flows that are reaching my country from, and with the help from the Belarusian government or Belarusian regime," Landsbergis said, adding that its not the first time when a European country faces crisis "when refugees are used as a political weapon in order to change a country's policy.

"

The bloc needs to be "very strict with the regimes who are using these sorts of weapons," according to Landsbergis.

"That means we need to have a set of tools, first of all sanctions, when these sorts of hybrid attacks are used against the European Union. Therefore, I would suggest that Europe sits down again and starts talking about a fifth package of sanctions towards Belarus," the minister added.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Brussels Belarus All From Government Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy And Humanitarian Assistance In AJK

20 minutes ago

Better Pak-Iran relations are an important need of ..

28 minutes ago

FM arrive in Dushanbe to attend SCO’s Ministeria ..

35 minutes ago

Minister for Maritimes lashes out at Sindh govt ov ..

39 minutes ago

Global Village announces winners of Future Busines ..

42 minutes ago

Indian military planes drops weapons in Afghanista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.