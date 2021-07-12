EU Should Consider 5th Set of Sanctions Against Belarus - Vilnius

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union should consider the fifth set of sanctions against Belarus, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a doorstop interview ahead of the EU's foreign affairs council meeting in Brussels.

"For my country today, the most important issue is the unprecedented migration flows that are reaching my country from, and with the help from the Belarusian government or Belarusian regime," Landsbergis said, adding that its not the first time when a European country faces crisis "when refugees are used as a political weapon in order to change a country's policy.

"

The bloc needs to be "very strict with the regimes who are using these sorts of weapons," according to Landsbergis.

"That means we need to have a set of tools, first of all sanctions, when these sorts of hybrid attacks are used against the European Union. Therefore, I would suggest that Europe sits down again and starts talking about a fifth package of sanctions towards Belarus," the minister added.