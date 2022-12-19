UrduPoint.com

EU Should Construct Barriers To Control Migrant Influx - EPP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 07:40 AM

EU Should Construct Barriers to Control Migrant Influx - EPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) President of the European People's Party (EPP) and Leader of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber does not exclude erecting barriers at EU borders in order to prevent a new migrant crisis.

Speaking in an interview with German publisher Funke Mediengruppe, Weber said that the European Union must boost border control both at sea and on land, and, if needed, barriers should be built to make it easier to control the number of arriving migrants.

Weber warned that if the EU does not take action now, a new migrant crisis will be inevitable.

Europe has been experiencing a major migrant crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees from countries in the middle East and North Africa.

Migrants have been trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans. The Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated the situation, pushing millions to flee the country. According to the United Nations, over 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine had been staying in Europe as of November 1.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Ukraine Europe Turkey Parliament German European Union Italy Greece Middle East November Border 2015 From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

22 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

1 day ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

1 day ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.