EU Should Decide Itself on Format of Dialogue With Russia on Security Guarantees - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The European Union should itself sort things out among member states and with the United States regarding the format of a dialogue with Russia on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

know that the European Union is talking more and more about the need to develop a proper dimension of defense and security policy. These are long-standing conversations, certain steps are being taken in this regard. But here, probably, the Europeans themselves need to deal with each other and with the Americans because our formulation of the issue is extremely understandable and extremely clear. And how the answers will be formulated, through what consultations ” these are probably more European's issue, not ours," Peskov told reporters.