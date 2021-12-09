UrduPoint.com

EU Should Develop Defense Strategy, Define Strategic Sovereignty - French President

Europe should develop its defense strategy and identify its strategic sovereignty, as all European nations share common threats and goals, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Europe should develop its defense strategy and identify its strategic sovereignty, as all European nations share common threats and goals, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

"Another key element which will let us strengthen the sovereignty of Europe is development of our defense policies... We need to define our European interests and a common strategy in the world of threats and risks," Macron said at a press conference devoted to France's upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The French leader stressed that EU countries should identify their strategic sovereignty "to secure the fact that Europeans, no matter NATO members or not, have common threats and common goals."

Macron also said that France plans to introduce a reform of the Schengen area to ensure the political administration of the zone and added that the EU needs to better protect its external borders.

France's six-month presidency in the EU Council will begin on January, 2022.

