EU Should Ease Visa Requirements for Russians, Increase Personal Contacts - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The European Union should support the mobility of young Russians by encouraging student exchanges and easing visa restrictions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"We should promote, as much as we can, the mobility of the young Russians. How? Providing visas ...

providing funding, Erasmus, providing opportunities of learning or working. I think that we are not doing enough in this field," Borrell told a press conference.

He further noted that it could be "interesting" to encourage such mobility by being "generous" in issuing visas and providing financing for Russians to travel and study in Europe. This way, according to Borrell, they can learn "what the European Union is about and what is our way of living."