EU Should Firmly Protect Own Independence - Chinese President

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The European Union should firmly defend its strategic independence so that the relations between China and the EU might develop in a healthy way, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"For the relations between China and the EU to develop in a healthy way, it is necessary that the EU steadfastly defend its strategic independence," Xi said during his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, as quoted by China Central Television.

Xi also said that China and the EU both supported multilateralism, the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

The two sides should be partners on their way to modernization, and good friends in finding solutions to global problems together, according to Xi.

China is ready to uphold multilateral dialogue and cooperation with the EU based on independence, mutual respect and profit, the president said, adding that he hoped Spain would play an active role in facilitating dialogue and cooperation between China and the EU.

The Spanish prime minister started his two-day visit to China on Thursday at the invitation of the Chinese president. The two leaders are expected to discuss the development of bilateral relations between Spain and China, as well as the Ukrainian conflict and the prospects for a peace settlement in the country. Sanchez's visit comes shortly after the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Madrid and Beijing.

