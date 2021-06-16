EU Should Further Cooperate With Russia on Global Issues, Regional Conflicts - Borrell

The European Union should continue to cooperate with Russia on global issues, including the fight against climate change terrorism, and regional conflicts in the Middle East and other parts of the world, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

"On the foreign policy front, we should continue to cooperate on regional issues. There are many of them - the Middle East, Afghanistan, the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], and Libya. And on global issues, counter-terrorism and non-proliferation," Borrell told a press briefing.

"We should engage in a close dialogue with Russia to combat climate change in the run-up to the COP26 [the UN Climate Change Conference] in Glasgow and beyond," he added.