UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Should Further Cooperate With Russia On Global Issues, Regional Conflicts - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:08 PM

EU Should Further Cooperate With Russia on Global Issues, Regional Conflicts - Borrell

The European Union should continue to cooperate with Russia on global issues, including the fight against climate change terrorism, and regional conflicts in the Middle East and other parts of the world, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The European Union should continue to cooperate with Russia on global issues, including the fight against climate change terrorism, and regional conflicts in the middle East and other parts of the world, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"On the foreign policy front, we should continue to cooperate on regional issues. There are many of them - the Middle East, Afghanistan, the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], and Libya. And on global issues, counter-terrorism and non-proliferation," Borrell told a press briefing.

"We should engage in a close dialogue with Russia to combat climate change in the run-up to the COP26 [the UN Climate Change Conference] in Glasgow and beyond," he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations Russia European Union Glasgow Libya Middle East

Recent Stories

Opposition decides to bring no-confidence motion a ..

6 minutes ago

Malaika Bukhari says PML-N has record of attacking ..

19 minutes ago

UAE cradles highly conducive investment environmen ..

25 minutes ago

Pb govt's priority to promote peace, tolerance in ..

17 minutes ago

Low laying areas of various districts in Sindh may ..

18 minutes ago

Britain asks EU for extension of Brexit 'sausage w ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.