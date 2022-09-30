UrduPoint.com

EU Should Halt Issuing Visas For Russians Applying From Third Countries - Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 06:43 PM

The European Commission recommended the EU member-states stop issuing visas for Russian citizens, should they apply out of their home country, Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs said on Friday

"In the guidelines we say that member states should not accept Schengen visa applications from citizens of Russian Federation that are present in a third country they have to do that from their home country Russia," Johansson said during a briefing.

The commissioner also said that the bloc should not issue visas for those Russian citizens who intend to stay in the EU for longer than 90 days.

"We have a lot of Russian citizens leaving Russia because of the mobilization. If a Russian citizen intents to stay longer than 90 days in the EU he or she should not be issued a visa," Johansson added.

In retaliation for the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the West has launched a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. In addition, the EU has decided to limit the movement of Russian citizens, terminating an agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia.

However, the European Commission said EU member countries cannot completely stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians but can decide for themselves whether to issue short-term visas and consider each application on an individual basis, with a number of EU countries, including France and Germany, being against a complete visa ban.

