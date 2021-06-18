UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Should Have Dialogue With Russia Like US - Merkel

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 11:46 PM

EU Should Have Dialogue With Russia Like US - Merkel

The European Union, like the United States, should have a dialogue with Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The European Union, like the United States, should have a dialogue with Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"Russia is a big challenge for us, but also a large continental neighbor of the European Union, we must make sure that we eliminate all hybrid threats, but on the other hand, we have a great interest from the EU if we want security and stability in the European Union, we must stay in dialogue with Russia, no matter how difficult it is," Merkel said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The German chancellor also discussed the Wednesday summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva.

"When we see that US President Joe Biden is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they are in an open dialogue, it is absolutely fair that we do this from the European side as well," Merkel added.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Vladimir Putin Geneva United States Angela Merkel All From

Recent Stories

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

6 minutes ago

Denmark's Eriksen leaves hospital after 'successfu ..

5 minutes ago

Children to be vaccinated against 11 diseases from ..

5 minutes ago

Youth killed, three injured in firing incident

5 minutes ago

Vilnius to Grant Asylum to Afghans Who Worked for ..

5 minutes ago

KP Govt allocates 300% high budget for Sports,Tour ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.