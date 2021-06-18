EU Should Have Dialogue With Russia Like US - Merkel

The European Union, like the United States, should have a dialogue with Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The European Union, like the United States, should have a dialogue with Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"Russia is a big challenge for us, but also a large continental neighbor of the European Union, we must make sure that we eliminate all hybrid threats, but on the other hand, we have a great interest from the EU if we want security and stability in the European Union, we must stay in dialogue with Russia, no matter how difficult it is," Merkel said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The German chancellor also discussed the Wednesday summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva.

"When we see that US President Joe Biden is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they are in an open dialogue, it is absolutely fair that we do this from the European side as well," Merkel added.