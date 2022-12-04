UrduPoint.com

EU Should Improve Own Competitiveness Against US Inflation Reduction Act - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 09:10 PM

EU Should Improve Own Competitiveness Against US Inflation Reduction Act - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The European Union should take domestic action to rebalance the playing field and mitigate the distortions caused by the controversial US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

The EU boss gave a keynote speech at the College of Europe in Brugge, Belgium, mainly devoted to the union's competitiveness on the global market.

The top official acknowledged that the IRA is "raising concerns" in Europe and could lead to unfair competition and fragmented supply chains. However, Europe is in a good position to compete on global markets and may improve its standing even further.

"The first (way) is to adjust our own rules to facilitate public investment into the (green) transition.

The second - we have to reassess the need for further European funding of this transition. And thirdly, we have to work with the United States to adjust some of the most concerning aspects of their law," von der Leyen said.

The IRA will unlock $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for US consumers and companies making green tech products in the country starting in January. Several EU companies have already said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home a crucial factor to consider, the Financial Times reported.

Concerns are rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they need to show unity in the face of the Ukrainian conflict.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Brugge Lead Belgium United States January May Sunday Market Top Race Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

12 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

20 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

20 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

21 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.