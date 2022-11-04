UrduPoint.com

EU Should Increase Strategic Cooperation With Central Asia - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The European Union should enhance its cooperation with the countries of Central Asia, which are becoming increasingly important from the strategic point of view, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"The countries of Central Asia are a pivot between Europe and Asia. They are more and more important from the strategic point of view. They are looking to diversify their foreign policy, they are no longer Soviet republics and they are asking Russia to respect their independence. And we have to increase relations with them," Borrell said on the sidelines of a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Germany.

The EU official also noted that he intended to take part in the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference scheduled to take place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on November 18, adding that the event would be a great opportunity to "reinforce our links and our partnership."

Along with Borrell, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other leaders of Central Asian countries are expected to participate in the conference. The officials will discuss regional partnership and different measures to enhance cooperation between the EU and Central Asia set out in the 2019 EU Strategy on Central Asia.

