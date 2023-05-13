UrduPoint.com

EU Should 'Intensify' Relations With Countries In Indo-Pacific - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

EU Should 'Intensify' Relations with Countries in Indo-Pacific - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The European Union should "intensify" its relations with countries of the Indo-Pacific and assist the region in solving some of its problems, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

"Now we are going to start talking with the Ind- Pacific. You know how important is Indo-Pacific today in the global geopolitics. This part of the world will represent about half of the growth of economy worldwide, we have to intensify our relationship with this group of people," Borrell said ahead of the EU Indo-Pacific ministerial forum in Stockholm.

The high representative also noted that today's forum will be a follow up to the first forum held in Paris in February 2022, adding that the Indo-Pacific region has some important issues, including maritime navigation, and it is a great opportunity for the bloc to try to resolve some of them.

"We have to deploy our capacities in this part of the world, we have to ensure freedom of navigation. There are a lot of tensions in this region, it is going to be an important discussion, I am happy to have this second forum," he said.

Borrell also expressed hope that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will also take part in the meeting and have an opportunity to communicate Kiev's position on the conflict with Russia to the diplomats from this region.

