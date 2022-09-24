UrduPoint.com

EU Should Issue Humanitarian Visas To Russians Amid Partial Mobilization - Michel

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The European Union should grant humanitarian visas to Russians as Moscow announces partial mobilization, European Council President Charles Michel said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed partial mobilization in the country, the day after the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, decided to hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the measure requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.

"In principle I think that... the European Union (should) host those who are in danger because of their political opinions... I agree on the idea that we should very quickly cooperate and coordinate because this is a new fact ” this partial mobilization," Michel said in an interview with the Politico newspaper.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said earlier this week that the European Commission will discuss on a technical level the possible actions on its borders in connection with the situation in Ukraine and partial mobilization in Russia.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. A number of EU countries have reduced the issuance of tourist visas to Russians, while also calling for a total ban on granting Schengen visas to the country's citizens. Moscow said that it considers the idea a manifestation of chauvinism and that such a decision will invite retaliatory measures.

The EU adopted on September 6 a proposal to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The measure went into effect on September 12. The decision complicated visa application process for the Russian citizens and imposed more restrictions for multiple entry visas. Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania agreed to put restrictions starting September 19 on Russians trying to enter their countries. Spokesman of the Polish government Piotr Muller said that Russians would not be able to come to these EU states even with Schengen visas issued by third countries.

Finland will also restrict the transit of Russians with Schengen visas, as well as the entry of Russian tourists into the country, in the coming days, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday. Since September 19, Finland has been the only EU country bordering Russia with its land border open to Russians.

