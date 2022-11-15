MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that the European Union wants to maintain balanced relations with China and does not want to be dependent on its innovative technology to the same degree that it relied on Russia's energy resources.

"We do not want to make the same mistakes we made with Russia on fossil fuels. We were so independent on Russia for fossil fuels and we have today difficulties in the field of energy ... With China, we do not want to be too dependent for the innovative technology that we need today and that we will need more in the future," Michel said at the G20 summit.

The official highlighted the strong dependence of the EU on Russian energy resources and at the same time emphasized the need to "balance relationships with China.

"

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

The EU has been recently looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas after it vowed to end dependence on energy supplies from Russia.