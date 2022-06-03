EU Should Not Be Engaged in Talks on Karabakh Conflict Settlement - Karabakh Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The European Union should not be engaged in negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, Artak Beglaryan, the state minister of Artsakh (the Armenian toponym for Nagorno-Karabakh), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Taking into account the format of the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group and the effective role of the Russian peacekeeping mission, we believe that the settlement of the Karabakh conflict should not become a subject of negotiations for the European Union," Beglaryan said.

While dialogue is necessary, it should not become "a part of Russia's current uneasy relations with the West," the official noted, adding that to solve the problem, there is already an internationally recognized format of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, who are responsible for the conflict resolution.