UrduPoint.com

EU Should Not Be Engaged In Talks On Karabakh Conflict Settlement - Karabakh Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

EU Should Not Be Engaged in Talks on Karabakh Conflict Settlement - Karabakh Minister

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The European Union should not be engaged in negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, Artak Beglaryan, the state minister of Artsakh (the Armenian toponym for Nagorno-Karabakh), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Taking into account the format of the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group and the effective role of the Russian peacekeeping mission, we believe that the settlement of the Karabakh conflict should not become a subject of negotiations for the European Union," Beglaryan said.

While dialogue is necessary, it should not become "a part of Russia's current uneasy relations with the West," the official noted, adding that to solve the problem, there is already an internationally recognized format of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, who are responsible for the conflict resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia European Union Minsk

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

1 hour ago
 Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

10 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

10 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

10 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.