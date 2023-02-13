EU Should Not Destroy Platforms for Dialogue With Russia - Austrian Foreign Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The EU should not destroy platforms, which it might need for dialogue with Russia, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in an interview with The Washington Post.

"But in the meantime, we should not willfully destroy platforms which we might need (for dialogue with Russia).

It might not be the most popular thing, but if we learned anything after Feb. 24, it's wishful thinking is not a good way of conducting policies. The planet just might not be the way we wish it to be," Schallenberg said.