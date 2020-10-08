EU Should Not Halt Dialogue With Russia Over Navalny - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The incident around the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny should not be an imperative for the European Union to suspend the dialogue with Russia as many other international and regional issues remain that require cooperation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

"Regardless of the outcome of the [US presidential] election, we must come to terms with the fact that the United States will step by step move away from the role of world policeman. The US is our closest ally outside the European Union. If we want to live up to our role, we need to strengthen the European pillar within NATO. We also need a common approach toward Russia ” we believe that this should be a dual approach," Maas said at the GLOBSEC 2020 forum in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

According to the German foreign minister, the Navalny incident has made it clear that Europe needs to "speak a clear language."

"But we should also know that we need Russia," Maas continued. "[Russia] is our neighbor, we need it for the conflict settlement in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

We need to be able to play hard, but at the same time, we must not let the dialogue stop. Therefore, within NATO, we have again and again advocated for holding a NATO-Russia council."

Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to Germany for further treatment.

It was not until September 2 that the German government claimed that Navalny's samples contained traces of a Novichok group nerve agent. Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison.

Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make case materials available to Russian investigators. At Moscow's request, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) sent a technical mission to assist the Russian investigation, which earlier this week found traces of a toxin not yet registered by the OPCW as prohibited.