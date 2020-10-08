UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Should Not Halt Dialogue With Russia Over Navalny - German Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

EU Should Not Halt Dialogue With Russia Over Navalny - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The incident around the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny should not be an imperative for the European Union to suspend the dialogue with Russia as many other international and regional issues remain that require cooperation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

"Regardless of the outcome of the [US presidential] election, we must come to terms with the fact that the United States will step by step move away from the role of world policeman. The US is our closest ally outside the European Union. If we want to live up to our role, we need to strengthen the European pillar within NATO. We also need a common approach toward Russia ” we believe that this should be a dual approach," Maas said at the GLOBSEC 2020 forum in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

According to the German foreign minister, the Navalny incident has made it clear that Europe needs to "speak a clear language."

"But we should also know that we need Russia," Maas continued. "[Russia] is our neighbor, we need it for the conflict settlement in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

We need to be able to play hard, but at the same time, we must not let the dialogue stop. Therefore, within NATO, we have again and again advocated for holding a NATO-Russia council."

Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to Germany for further treatment.

It was not until September 2 that the German government claimed that Navalny's samples contained traces of a Novichok group nerve agent. Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison.

Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make case materials available to Russian investigators. At Moscow's request, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) sent a technical mission to assist the Russian investigation, which earlier this week found traces of a toxin not yet registered by the OPCW as prohibited.

Related Topics

Election NATO World Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German European Union Germany Omsk Bratislava Same United States Slovakia Libya August September 2020 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

16 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

24 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

8 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

8 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.